Tributes paid to long-time St Albans City Youth supporter Fred Miniken

PUBLISHED: 16:31 18 January 2019

Fred Miniken with then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during a pre-season friendly with St Albans City in 1997. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Tributes have been paid to a former manager of St Albans City Youth Football Club.

Fred Miniken, who was a long-time supporter of the youth sides over many years, passed away on Monday night surrounded by his family at Shrewsbury hospital.

Fred was also a dedicated member of the City Youth Committee under the chairmanship of first George Walker and then Mervyn Morgan, providing advice and guidance with a huge amount of knowledge.

St Albans City’s historian Dave Tavener said: “Many will remember Fred from his time connected to St Albans City Youth and it was a sad day when he upped sticks and moved from his home in Batchwood Drive to the Welsh border.”

Speaking on the City Youth website, a spokesman said: “Fred will be missed by all at both St Albans City Youth and St Albans City FC.

“Our condolences go to Fred’s family at this sad time.”

