Time for Saints to be brave as play-off chase stalls at Slough with another draw

David Moyo scored St Albans City's first goal at Slough Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

It’s twist or bust for St Albans City according to manager Ian Allinson after the Saints were held to a 2-2 draw at Slough Town.

Saints are still four points adrift of the play-off places in National League South after just one defeat in their previous eight games.

The problem is five of that sequence have been draws, with four of them by the same 2-2 score.

And with just five games to go, that scenario has to be kicked to the kerb.

Allinson said: “We know we’ve got to win games of football. Draws are no good for us and we’re trying to be brave as we can without going forward too quickly, too much.

“We’ve got a good squad but they have to come to the table.

“Nobody’s going to give up the ghost while it’s four points and mathematically possible.

“We’ve got to keep playing.”

Three of those remaining fixtures are against teams in the top five positions, starting with Chelmsford City at home on Saturday

“Two wins might change everything,” he said. “We’re at home and hopefully we’ll get a decent crowd.

“We know what we’ve got to do. We’ll plan and prepare properly and hopefully pick up three points against a difficult and good Chelmsford side.”

The stalemate at Arbour Park saw the hosts take the lead on the artificial surface before David Moyo equalised.

Sam Merson had a penalty saved in the second period, with Clovis Kamdjo hitting the rebound off the crossbar, but it needed a Tom Bender header to grab a point.

Moyo’s goal was his first since the 1-0 win over Oxford City back in January and the boss was delighted to see the striker break his bad run. He said: “We’ve told him that if he gets one his confidence will come back and once he got his goal he was excellent.

“He led the line really well, started to set up chances and put some really good crosses into the box and going into the final five games it’s what we needed.

“We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing.

“We almost played three up front because we know we’ve got to win by trying to outscore teams.

“We missed a big chance to go 2-1 up 10 minutes into the second half when we were on top.

“If that goes in, we may have seen a different result.”