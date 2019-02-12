Talented MK Dons forward Liam Sole has the skills to succeed says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

Liam Sole enjoyed scoring his first goal for St Albans City at Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

Ian Allinson praised Liam Sole after the young Milton Keynes Dons’ forward grabbed his first St Albans City goal to salvage a 2-2 draw at Wealdstone.

The fleet-footed wide man has impressed since joining the Clarence Park club on loan until the end of season during the January transfer window.

And Allinson believes he only needs to improve in a few areas to fulfil his undoubted potential.

He said: “Liam has showed all week in training that he’s very bright. He’s a great talent and he’s got great energy. He’s very quick, unbelievable feet, but there are just a couple of areas [he needs to improve].

“He’s got in two or three times where he’s put their fella on his backside and just needs a little bit of calmness in terms of where he puts the next ball.

“He’s had four shots and he’s only been on for 10 minutes. That shows you the players he is and when he did get the opportunity one-on-one with the goalie, he finished it really well.”