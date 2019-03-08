Advanced search

Slow progress for St Albans City as they try to stop talented youngsters slipping through their grasp

PUBLISHED: 10:20 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 05 September 2019

New Coventry City signing Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath.Picture: DANNY LOO

New Coventry City signing Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath.Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ian Allinson says St Albans City need to push on with developing their own youth programme if they are to make missing out on the likes of Joe Newton a rarity.

The talented 18-year-old left-back signed for Coventry City on Monday after moving from Steve Castle's Royston Town.

He had originally been on the books of St Albans City Youth but moved to Colney Heath, with the Magpies giving him a senior debut at the tender age of just 16.

And Allinson says although it isn't a quick fix, Saints are "not where we should be" in creating that pathway for their own youth to follow.

The St Albans boss said: "We were aware of Joe and spoke to him in the summer but he had an agent who was working on his behalf.

"And he is the one who decides where Joe goes and what he does so unfortunately we had to back off.

"It would have been good to bring someone like him into the club.

"But we need to have our own pathway and develop our own players and bring them through into our set-up.

"That's something I'm looking at and something we have to build.

"It can't be done overnight, it will take a period of time, and we have to build the right pathway and the right relationships with the personnel we try to do that with.

"Hopefully we can do something over the next nine to 12 months but we're not where we should be on that side of things."

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

London car crash victim believed to be from Harpenden

Met Police officers have named the victim of a London car crash. Picture: Archant

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Help police track down Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted?

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

London car crash victim believed to be from Harpenden

Met Police officers have named the victim of a London car crash. Picture: Archant

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Help police track down Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted?

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Pretty special’ Premiership Rugby title still sinking in for humble Ralph

Saracens and Harpenden's Ralph Adams-Hale (back row, second from left) celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership final. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/PA

Patients evacuated from healthcare clinic near Buncefield after gas leak

OSD Healthcare in Hemel Hempstead was evacuated yesterday. Picture: Google Maps

Slow progress for St Albans City as they try to stop talented youngsters slipping through their grasp

New Coventry City signing Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath.Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans children with suspected autism face 800-strong waiting list for assessment

Andrea Wright and her five-year-old son Cruz, who is about number 400 on the waiting list for an autism assessment at the CDAC clinic. Picture: Submitted by Andrea Wright

Harpenden ‘quietly confident’ of making a splash in the higher league

Bobby Tane returns to Harpenden after a season in Spain. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists