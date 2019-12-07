Advanced search

Three points missed for St Albans City after 'unbelievable' chances against Hampton

PUBLISHED: 19:11 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 07 December 2019

Sam Merson hit the post against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Sam Merson hit the post against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Ian Allinson said he would have taken a draw before kick-off with Hampton & Richmond Borough but after watching his side create numerous chances in the 1-1 stalemate at Clarence Park he felt that it should have been a match where they took all three points.

Sam Merson hit the post late on and had two other opportunities that didn't hit the target while substitute Josh Oyinsan almost made himself a hero with two efforts in stoppage time, neither of which he connected properly with.

It all meant that Tom Bender's first-half penalty was all they could muster and an equaliser nine minutes after the break left the sides tied.

Allinson said: "With the situation we are in, we were a little bit nervous but their goal got us back on the front foot.

"Other seasons, other weeks or other games and we would have taken some of those chances.

"We've hit the post again and two years ago Sam would have scored that. He said he lost it in the lights.

"He's had another chance which has hit the heels of a defender and gone over the bar.

"Josh has come on and had two chances but it looks like he snatched at them both.

"And when you're in the situation we are in and players are trying to impress, these things happen."

He was full of praise for the opposition and manager Gary McCann.

Allinson said: "This was no easy task. Hampton have been on a good run and I would have probably have taken a draw before hand but we've created enough chances to win it.

"Gary has done a great job. He's turned the team round since the beginning of the season and they are decent. He uses the word efficient to me and I think he's dead right.

"Everyone knows their job and they caused us a lot of problems in the first half.

"We've gradually grown into the game and got the penalty. And from there I felt quite comfortable.

"We created four of five unbelievable chances and whether it is good defending, poor finishing or good goalkeeping, we have to look back and say in the last 20 minutes we've had enough chances to come away with all three points.

"It's what we need at the moment. Draws aren't."

Related articles

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Three points missed for St Albans City after ‘unbelievable’ chances against Hampton

Sam Merson hit the post against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Fire service rescue trapped person from vehicle in Harpenden

Fire crew attended an incident earlier in Wheathampstead Road, Harpenden involving a person trapped inside a vehicle. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Another home draw for St Albans City as they are held by 10-man Hampton & Richmond Borough

St Albans City welcomed Hampton & Richmond Borough to Clarence Park in the National League South.

Christmas shopping all wrapped up with Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Shop for Christmas present at one of Rennie Grove's shops in St Albans, Harpenden or London Colney. Picture: Rennie Grove

Run Rudolphs run! Rennie Grove is counting on you!

Rennie Grove Hospice Rudolph Run 2019.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists