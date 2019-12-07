Three points missed for St Albans City after 'unbelievable' chances against Hampton

Sam Merson hit the post against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Ian Allinson said he would have taken a draw before kick-off with Hampton & Richmond Borough but after watching his side create numerous chances in the 1-1 stalemate at Clarence Park he felt that it should have been a match where they took all three points.

Sam Merson hit the post late on and had two other opportunities that didn't hit the target while substitute Josh Oyinsan almost made himself a hero with two efforts in stoppage time, neither of which he connected properly with.

It all meant that Tom Bender's first-half penalty was all they could muster and an equaliser nine minutes after the break left the sides tied.

Allinson said: "With the situation we are in, we were a little bit nervous but their goal got us back on the front foot.

"Other seasons, other weeks or other games and we would have taken some of those chances.

"We've hit the post again and two years ago Sam would have scored that. He said he lost it in the lights.

"He's had another chance which has hit the heels of a defender and gone over the bar.

"Josh has come on and had two chances but it looks like he snatched at them both.

"And when you're in the situation we are in and players are trying to impress, these things happen."

He was full of praise for the opposition and manager Gary McCann.

Allinson said: "This was no easy task. Hampton have been on a good run and I would have probably have taken a draw before hand but we've created enough chances to win it.

"Gary has done a great job. He's turned the team round since the beginning of the season and they are decent. He uses the word efficient to me and I think he's dead right.

"Everyone knows their job and they caused us a lot of problems in the first half.

"We've gradually grown into the game and got the penalty. And from there I felt quite comfortable.

"We created four of five unbelievable chances and whether it is good defending, poor finishing or good goalkeeping, we have to look back and say in the last 20 minutes we've had enough chances to come away with all three points.

"It's what we need at the moment. Draws aren't."