Ian Allinson hoping Jefferson Louis continues the curse of the old boy for St Albans City's visit to Hampton

PUBLISHED: 11:59 23 January 2020

Jefferson Louis in action for St Albans City during their 1-0 win over Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Ian Allinson has his fingers crossed that Jefferson Louis shows Hampton & Richmond Borough what they are missing when St Albans City visit The Beveree on Saturday.

The much-travelled striker landed by the Thames earlier in September, making a handful of appearances before switching to Clarence Park last month.

He has made an impact too, starting the last three games and scoring twice, and the City boss is hoping that form can be continued.

He said: "They've done well but when I spoke to Gary McCann at the time he said their early season form only started to improve when Jefferson Louis came in.

"That gave them a little bit of confidence and they've taken it forward.

"It will be good for Jefferson to go back there and show what they're missing.

"It'll be tough, they've had some good but we're coming into the last third of the season and we have to pick up as many points as we can."

