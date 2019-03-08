Advanced search

First win of the season a 'massive' moment says St Albans City's Dean Snedker

PUBLISHED: 18:09 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 26 August 2019

Dean Snedker was delighted with St Albans City's first victory of the season against Concord Rangers. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dean Snedker was delighted with St Albans City's first victory of the season against Concord Rangers. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dean Snedker has hailed St Albans City's 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers as "massive".

Goals from Joe Iaciofano and Darren Foxley handed Saints their first National League South win at the seventh time of asking.

They had to hang on at times including a late surge from the visitors after Brett McGavin pulled one back on 90 minutes.

But the goalkeeper now believes this can give the club the much-needed kick-start.

He said: "It was a massive win. To wait this long to get our first one is not what we're used to.

"We're a much better side than what we've shown at the moment and we've been unfortunate in previous games with certain goals we've conceded and certain goals we should have scored.

"Today was the right result. We were better than Concord and we worked harder.

"We need the rest now because it was such a hot day but we'll train on Thursday and move on towards Slough on Saturday.

"Picking up three points today will give us a massive confidence boost and hopefully we'll go there and get the same result."

Snedker had been busy for most of the game with a number of vital saves throughout, although not so much during the late pressure from the visitors.

One of those stops was from the unorthodox category too as Snedker had to recover after a wicked bounce off the back of Oli Sprague.

However the keeper won the foot race to the ball ahead of Joel Nouble with a sliding tackle turning it onto the post and away.

"A few of the boys reckon I'm turning into a centre-half," he joked

"That was a mix up at the back but I was fortunate to recover and over the moon to see it hit the post.

"Just as long as it didn't go in the back of the net.

"We were defending for our lives in those last 15 minutes as they put us under pressure but I thought our back four did very well and dealt with their forwards and wingers.

"Darren got a wonder goal to put us 2-0 up and it should have been comfortable towards the end.

"Their lad has picked the top bin out with a great finish but I felt we coped with them well even after that."

