National League South: St Albans City 2 Concord Rangers 1 - player ratings

PUBLISHED: 19:16 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 26 August 2019

St Albans City hosted Concord Rangers at Clarence Park in the National League South.

It was sweltering at Clarence Park, way too warm for football probably, but St Albans City wouldn't have cared as they got their first win of the season against Concord Rangers. However, who was smoking hot for the home side and who was tepid at best? Find out here as Herts Advertiser's Neil Metcalfe rated the players in the 2-1 victory.

St Albans City:

Dean Snedker: 9 - He saved them with his legs, he saved with them his hands, he even saved them with a sliding tackle. Make no bones about it, he saved St Albans, or at least kept them in the game with a number of big stops at vital times. Man of the match for an important win.

Joe Howe: 7 - Never appears to do anything wrong even if he never really appears to be ripping it up. Solid, experience defending is what you get from him and that was what was needed to keep Concord out.

Tom Bender: 6 - One of a number of players to find it extremely tough going in the heat. Withdrawn at half-time.

David Longe-King: 7 - Wasn't a dominating display but what he did was on point and perfect for the conditions and the moment. Will be better days but this one certainly wasn't a bad one.

James Kaloczi: 6 - Got caught out once in the first half which led to one of those Snedker saves but was also probing with chipped balls over the Concord defence, something the bench were seemingly keen for him to do.

Bobson Bawling: 6 - Lovely reverse pass for Joe Iaciofano's goal in what was a typical all-action display. Needs a goal himself to truly set him free though as it often appears he is struggling with confidence on the ball. City's win will no doubt help in that regard.

Taylor Miles: 7 - Starting to see signs of that passing ability. Also saw his defensive side with a number of tackles and plenty of miles ran. Impressive considering he too was suffering with the heat.

Joe Iaciofano: 7 - Two attempts for his goal but good strikers make sure the ball always hits the net. His record at Saints when things haven't been great has been good. Imagine what this goal and victory will do?

Dave Diedhiou: 7 - Showed plenty of passion in the second half and did his job of breaking play up superbly. That's all I want. Win the ball and lay it off. Fine day for the big man.

Albert Adu: 8 - First start and was a busy and willing worker. Never seemed to be on the ball for any length of time but that can be a good thing. Wins the ball and moves it on before going looking for it again. Won a fair few headers too for a smaller guy.

Rhys Murrell-Williamson: 7 - Was been hounded almost by the bench to work hard in defence and to be fair he did. He was equally as positive in attack too and oh for a right foot. Deserved his starting place.

Substitutes:

Zane Banton: - Biggest cheer of the day was his introduction on 70 minutes. Great to see him back and showed plenty of desire to work hard on and off the ball.

Darren Foxley: - Lovely finish, reminiscent of the one against Barnet in pre-season. Need to see more of that.

Oli Sprague: - Almost scored the most bizarre own goal seen in many a year at Clarence Park but a solid display after replacing Tom Bender at half-time.

