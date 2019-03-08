Home tie for St Albans City after draw made for FA Cup second qualifying round

St Albans City eventually played Corinthian Casuals in the second qualifying round of last years FA Cup. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans City will hope riches and glory await after they were drawn at home to lower league opposition in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

They will host the winner of Hastings United or Worthing who are set to replay their first round qualifying match tomorrow (Tuesday) after a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

Hastings play two levels below Saints in the Isthmian League South East Division while Worthing are just one tier lower down in the Isthmian Premier Division.

The winners of the second qualifying round match will walk away with £6,750 in prize money and even a defeat would net them £2,250.

A run to the first round proper, which they last reached in 2016, would see £36,750 added to the coffers.

Last year's campaign was ended in Somerset in the third qualifying round as they were humbled by Taunton Town.

That followed a protracted affair in the second qualifying round where they were originally meant to play Whyteleafe but following an intervention from the FA, ended up playing Corinthian Casuals in a much-delayed tie.