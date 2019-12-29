Unbeaten run over but Saints taking positives from narrow defeat at leaders Wealdstone
PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 29 December 2019
Archant
One lapse in concentration brought an end to St Albans City's run of five games without defeat and gave National League South leaders Wealdstone a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale.
The contest was in added time at the end of the first half when Jack Jebb slipped a pass to Dennon Lewis who had got in behind the City defence and he supplied the composed finish.
The Stones had dominated possession for most of the game but a late onslaught by Saints in the final 20 minutes was only denied by a combination of bad luck and frantic defending.
But while manager Ian Allinson was disappointed with leaving empty handed, he said the positives outweighed the negatives.
"It was a shame because it was a poor goal we gave away," he said. "It was one real lapse in concentration when we thought we'd weathered the one added minute at the end of the first half.
"We needed people to do their jobs and defend properly and we haven't done it and we've been undone.
"We had a real go in the second half and got into some really good positions and our final pass or our final decision just wasn't as sharp as theirs was for the goal.
"That was the difference between the two sides but we could have quite easily taken a point.
"We've got to take the positives in defeat because in long periods that was the best we've played in the last five games.
"We have to believe in what we're trying to do. We know we need more goals but we've had some really good chances to get something."
The result drops St Albans back down the league but still outside of the two relegation places.
Allinson is under no doubt of the enormity of the task still facing his side but he is also still full of belief.
He said: "We don't want to be back into the bottom two but we showed that two wins can help you climb the table really quickly.
"The reverse is a blow but we have to keep picking up points for the rest of the season.
"I'm under no illusions that it is going to be a tough second half of the season and there are going to be some bumps in the road.
"We've got to ride those bumps and make sure we come out clean on the other side.
"The only way we are going to do that is to be brave and bright and try to take our opportunities."