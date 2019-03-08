St Albans City 'second best all over' in disappointing Tonbridge loss

Khale Da Costa got what turned out to be the winner for Tonbridge Angels against former club St Albans City.

The reason for St Albans City's 2-1 defeat to Tonbridge Angels was simple according to manager Ian Allinson even if that didn't make it any easier to swallow.

"We were second best all over," said the Saints boss as goals from Ben Greenhalgh and former City man, Khale Da Costa, sent them spiralling to the foot of the National League South table.

"They were on the front font and looked like they wanted it more than us. We got something back late on [through Zane Banton] but by then the damage had been done.

"We had the bodies in midfield but we didn't look like we could pass the ball. We were second best all over the park and there has to be a lot of soul searching and a lot of hard work to be done to turn this around.

"I didn't enjoy some of the stuff I saw and we certainly have to improve."

Quality was in short supply at Longmead Stadium from both sides, perhaps not a big shock considering the teams occupied the two relegation places at the start of the day.

But in a game that Allinson admitted was always going to be tight and where the three points were going to be vital, it was the manner of the defeat that left a sour taste in the mouth for the boss.

He said: "We have and we have to turn this league form around very quickly.

"We're not the same team as we look in training. We don't move the ball quick, there isn't the same movement from the players and something between Thursday night and today has gone wrong.

"We haven't been good enough this season and I can't sit on the sideline and watch what I've seen today.

"It wasn't an Ian Allinson team and I've got to come to the table now and make some changes.

"We have to have a willingness to win games of football. I'm disappointed with the way the season has gone so far but I'm more disappointed with the fact we haven't turned up.

"I want to drag this club forward and we can accept if people are trying but we have some players who need to ask whether they want to be here.

"We need more than that."

The one bit of good news was the return of top scorer Joe Iaciofano, even if he was left "tender" after playing longer than originally planned, an enforced move following an injury to Tom Bender.