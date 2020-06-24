Advanced search

Presentation goes online but worldwide too as St Albans City Youth share their delight at season

PUBLISHED: 06:56 25 June 2020

St Albans City Youth FC took their annual presentation online this year, an event which took over six hours but reached all over the world. Picture: BEN KILLNER/OOMPH CREATIVE

Normally it’s the Alban Arena or some other large venue that is needed to accommodate the day-long, end-of-season presentation for St Albans City Youth’s many teams. This year it was mostly the players’ own front room – although in some cases there were viewers from around the globe.

Manchester United head of first team development Nicky Butt (right) and head of academy Nick Cox. Picture: SIMON PEACH/PAManchester United head of first team development Nicky Butt (right) and head of academy Nick Cox. Picture: SIMON PEACH/PA

The thriving youth football club took the awards ceremony online and that allowed people from all four corners of the world to join in.

And there were also some very special guests too with Nick Cox, head of the academy at Manchester United and himself a former City Youth old boy, plus England Lionesses’ star Leah Williamson of Arsenal joining in the fun.

In total the event ran for six hours over six sessions with hosting duties shared between Geoff Watts, Sam Mardle and Sarah Kropman. There were over 1,000 unique log-ins in those sessions with over 2,000 managers, players, friends and family reached.

Some of the international viewers came from France, Belgium, Spain, Italy and Germany while all of the club’s sponsors were individually recognised.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson joined in with the St Albans City Youth presentation event. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PAArsenal's Leah Williamson joined in with the St Albans City Youth presentation event. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

City Youth’s commercial manager Steve Mann said: “What started out as an experiment resulted in a hugely successful event with over 2,000 participants from across Europe and around the world including Australia, the USA, Canada and New Zealand.

“Crucially it was a meaningful and positive experience for our young players and their families.

“And to have been given such inspirational support from City Youth old boy Nick Cox of Manchester United and Leah Williamson of Arsenal and England Lionesses was a thrill for everyone and emphasises both the scale and reputation of the club.”

Each team presented announced their player of the season while there were the usual acknowledgements for those reaching 100 and 200 games for the club.

List of winners:

Girls’ section

U8 Central - Evie Rosenheim

U8 Romans - Nadeen Kelifa-Young

U9 Central - Nell McKinstry

U9 Romans - Liriel Macey

U10 Central - Demi Hall, Jasmine Mercer

U10 Wildcats - Lizzie Baylis

U11 Central - Aoife Flanagan, Alicia Gibson

U11 North - Roxie Kosh

U11 Wildcats - Chloe Nuttall

U12 North - Michelle Lam

U12 Wildcats - Morgan Kirikal

U13 - Marelie Raath

U14 South - Mia Simmonds

U14 North - Rosie Vass

U15 - Hope Hume

U17 - Daniela Monastero

U18 - Amy Cowan

Boys’ section

U7 North - Louis Farrow

U7 South - Harry Kotina

U8 Romans – George Cullum

U8 East - Sebastian Drummond

U8 Central – Charlie Brennan

U8 South – Oscar Thomas

U8 West – Orla Henry

U9 North – Jacob Newman

U9 South – Toby Thompson

U9 Lions – Finley Maguire

U9 Tigers – George Lim

U9 Gladiators – Max Whittington

U9 Titans – Remy Bustamente

U9 West – Freddie Banks

U10 North – Ollie Robinson, Junior Mitchell

U10 South – Finlay Seabrook

U10 West – Charlie Latham

U10 Centurions – Jackub Milkas

U10 East – Alex Mcandrew

U11 North – Olic Fan

U11 East – Seth Coetzee

U11 South – Tommy Gow

U11 West – Jack Burke

U11 Orient – Tom Banks

U11 Romans – Lucas Scott, Nick Denyer

U11 Central – Harry Watts

U12 South - Alex Poole

U12 Gladiators – Vincenzo Di Girgenti

U12 Orient – Alfie Long

U12 Victoria – Luca Ward

U12 West – Matthew Ridgway

U12 Centurions – Seth Montet

U13 Central – Oliver Chisholm

U13 West – Josh Ladyman

U13 Spartans – Luca Castaldo

U13 Orient – Ed Purple

U13 South – Owen Weaver

U13 Dragons – Joshua Francois

U13 Arrows – Fin Murphy

U14 Victoria – Archie Hobbs, Ed Askam

U14 Boreal – Ali Nawar

U14 Orient – Arthur Merridan

U14 South – Cameron Choudhury

U15 East - George Wilson

U15 West – Finn Geoghegan

U15 South – Nidiyan Sivakumar

U15 EJA - Riccardo di Trolio

U16 Boreal – George Pedder, George Sippett

U16 South – Owen Wiseman

U17 East - Sebastian Pound

U17 South - Luca De Oliveira

U17 Central – Joe Moss, Robbie Ferguson

U18 Orient - Tom Cox

U18 EJA - Alex Lankshear

Disability section - Tom Ward

Long service awards:

200 appearances

Louis Baker-Madec

Jack Carmichael

Danny Fowler

Adam Johnson

Stefan Martin

Emily Sibley

Will Skinner

100 Appearances

Jem Andrew

Tom Bailey

George Beasley

Sam Beasley

Jake Berry

Lucas Berry

Dean Bladon

Sam Boca-Mapp

Emma Bracey

Ben Browning

Max Butterworth

Scott Cole

Luke Collins

Olivia Crisp

Ollie Denyer

Ethan Evans

Joshua Francos

Dylan Gacek-Campos

Alfie Gauthier

Finn Geoghagan

Mackenzie Gibson

Aayan Hussain

Ollie Jay

Thomas Jennings

Charlie Johnson

Alex Kirton

Jack Longbottom

James McLeod

Callum Maguire

Matthew Martin

Shay Murphy

Ali Nawar

Leon Negus-Roman

Oscar Noble

Jack O’Rahilly

Luca Ortone

Olivia Pickersgill

Ollie Porter

Liam Powell

Edith Shakespeare

Will Shepherd

Rebecca Smith

Finn Sweeney

Toma Tashev

Isaac Templeton

Ruby Tickner

inlay Thomas

Kiera Ward

Louis Warren

Caitlin Wheeler

Josh White

George Wilson

Joshua Woodley

