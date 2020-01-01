Ben Herd proves he knows the way to goal with five-star show for City Youth

St Albans City V Hungerford Town - Ben Herd in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

St Albans City Youth’s history is littered with players who went on to play for the senior side as well as professionally. Ben Herd did both although the full-back was probably never as prolific as he was on October 15, 1995.

Shrewsbury Town's Ben Herd and Bristol Rovers' Lewis Haldane battle for the ball in the play-off final at Wembley. Picture: JOHN STILWELL/PA Shrewsbury Town's Ben Herd and Bristol Rovers' Lewis Haldane battle for the ball in the play-off final at Wembley. Picture: JOHN STILWELL/PA

On that day he managed to hit the net five times as the U11 East thumped Welwyn Eagles 12-0 in the county cup.

Herd, who made 125 appearances for St Albans City between 2016 and 2019 after over 300 games in the Football League with Shrewsbury Town and Aldershot, only scored once in his time at Clarence Park, that away to Concord Rangers in January 2017.

That day in 1995 though was definitely one for the family scrapbook as brother Tom managed four while David Adams, Robert Ade and Chris Seeby.

The second team in the county cup were the U13s who picked up an 8-2 success at Panshanger Whites. Chris Goodier and Chris Dundon managed two each with Andrew Clarke, Paul Bremner, Daniel Tansley and Paul Adams, his first for the club, the other scorers.

St Albans City's Chris Seeby St Albans City's Chris Seeby

The U15s completed a hat-trick of big county cup wins with a 9-0 victory away to Hemel Celtic. It was the second-half that proved profitable as three goals each for Paul Goom and John Martin, a double from Matthew Day and one for James Harmsworth sending them through to the next round.

It was also the day that the U14 East finally showed what they are capable of when they defeated Camden Youth 7-1 at home. It was 2-0 at half-time but like the U15s it was after the break when they cut loose.

Some lovely flowing football was rewarded with five more goals, the pick of them a low drive from 25 yards from Tom Crowne, his second of the match after he scored one in the first-half from 10 yards.

Henry Wilkinson and Paul Taylor also finished the game with a brace while Chris Fairbairn got the other.

The U11 West were playing their first league match of the season in the Bushey League Blue Division and after a trip to Berkhamsted Town the young Saints returned with a 5-2 victory.

This time it was a dazzling first period that did the damage, two goals each from Alistair Collins and Billy Smith, the second after beating two players and the keeper and rolling the ball home, put them 4-0 up at half-time.

The hosts rallied after the break but Craig Findlay secured the victory with a cracking 25-yard volley.

It wasn’t such a good day for the U14 West as they lost 7-1 at East Finchley, Nathan Williams getting their only goal in a game which saw them completely outplayed.

Marc Farrow will have mixed memories of the day as he limped out of the U16s game at Woodhall Wanderers after 30 minutes.

By that time, however, he had done enough by scoring a hat-trick to give the Saints a 3-0 lead.

Steven Booth wrapped things up in a 4-1 success.

The U17s took the lead at home to Croxley Whites after nine minutes through Matt Phillips and two goals from Antonio Pepe gave the Saints a 3-1 lead at half-time.

In the second half further goals from Simon Martin, Stephen Ray and Iain Hamblen carried them to a 6-2 victory.

The highlight of the game though was the return of David Hames in the final 10 minutes, playing his first match since breaking his leg.

And he played his part too as he picked up the assist for the final Saints goal.

The U12s were involved in a very exciting match away to Sun Postal in the Challenge Cup.

They raced into a 3-0 lead before the home side battled back and levelled things up.

But they were not to be defeated and after pulling away again in the second half they held on to run out 7-4 winners.

Adam Wallace finished the day with three while Dean Parsons, Oliver Franks, Greg Deacon plus one own goal were the other names on the scoresheet.

Goals from Raonull McKinnon (two), Matthew Hanson and Oliver Cooper-Miller ensured a good performance from the U10s would not go to waste as they beat Suffolk Colts 4-1 in the League Cup.

The U18 South were away to London Colney and following a typical derby that was end-to-end throughout, it was the Blueboys who prevailed over the Saints with goals in each half and a 2-0 win.