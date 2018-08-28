Advanced search

St Albans City given stark warning as Weymouth bosses admit their players ‘will thrive’ in FA Trophy clash

PUBLISHED: 15:07 21 November 2018

St Albans City celebrate James Comley's goal on their last visit to Weymouth. Picture: Bob Walkley

If St Albans City were under any illusions that their FA Trophy trip to Weymouth will be a formality then they have been given a rude awakening – by the table-topping Terras themselves.

Weymouth’s director of football Paul Maitland believes the clash with Vanarama National League South side gives his Southern Premier League South charges, one level below Saints, the perfect chance to test just how far they’ve come and how far they can go.

Speaking to the club’s website he said: “Obviously, that is the league we’d like to be competing in as soon as we can so it is an opportunity to give us a benchmark of where we are at.

“They are a well-established National South side so they will come as favourites despite us being at home.

“I think it’s a game that our players will thrive playing in and look forward to.”

Weymouth moved back to the top of the table after Tuesday’s win over Salisbury.

