Saints 'down in the dumps' after frustrating afternoon against Welling

Zane Banton admitted the St Albans City players were hurting after the loss to Welling United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

There were plenty of glum faces trooping out of the home dressing room after St Albans City went down to a demoralising 2-1 defeat against Welling United.

A brace from Dipo Akinyemi had put the Wings into a 2-0 lead and although Joe Iaciofano pulled one back, there was to be no comeback in the battle at the bottom of the National League South.

The result leaves Saints in 20th, one spot above the drop-zone, and it was left to Zane Banton to explain just how frustrating a defeat it was.

The forward said: "On the field it felt like we dominated, maybe not the first 20 minutes of the first half, but for the rest of it and almost the whole of the second.

"Yes we didn't create a lot but we got into a lot of good areas where it only needed the one pass and if we'd got that pass right then we would have scored.

"On the day we were unlucky. A lot of build-up play was good but that last final ball or final shot wasn't really there.

"That's obviously frustrating and especially when you've come off the pitch and dominated big parts of the game.

"Everyone felt the same in the changing room. We felt we could get three points and we probably would have still been disappointed if we go it back to 2-2.

"We'll just have to keep going."

Saints had looked bright and it felt like they had more possession than in many games this year but losing to a side like Welling, who have now jumped up to 16th because of the three points, made the feelings of woe even worse.

"It felt like a winnable game on the pitch too, said Banton. "Even when we conceded the first I still felt we'd go on and get something out of the game.

"But then it never really came and it's frustrating because it is a six-pointer. Everyone is down in the dumps in the changing room.

"We've definitely got to go again as we've got a tough month coming up.

That big month includes a trip to Chippenham Town, the side directly below them in the table, as well as next week's jaunt to second-placed Bath City.

Don't count Saints out of that one though urged the 23-year-old.

He said: "We went to Weymouth and played them off the pitch pretty much for long periods.

"We've done that on a few occasions against the big teams and we did that last season too.

"We're hoping to go there and get a result and we believe we can get a result. It's just a matter of going there on Saturday and doing it."