Advanced search

Full 90-minute performance required by St Albans City ahead of Welling visit

PUBLISHED: 11:08 30 January 2020

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Ian Allinson is still imploring his St Albans City players to put together a full 90-minute performance as they prepare to take on Welling United at Clarence Park in a crucial battle at the bottom of National League South.

Welling's 2-0 win over Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday jumped them over Saints who fell to a 2-1 loss at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

And with the Wings under the guidance of new manager Bradley Quinton, Allinson knows his side can't afford to just have one good spell.

He said: "Welling have brought some different personnel in with a new manager and new players and they had a great result [against] and against Hemel.

"We have to train hard and we have to ensure that we replicate the first 20 minutes at Hampton for 90 minutes. That's the difference.

"We have good spells but when we do we're not putting teams to bed and when we have our poor spell, that's what other teams do to us.

"I can't criticise the players for their effort but it's the final bit of quality."

Most Read

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious in St Albans assault

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in the Slug & Lettuce, St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious in St Albans assault

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in the Slug & Lettuce, St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Town in no rush to appoint successor to Martin Standen

Martin Standen (right) has left his role as Harpenden Town manager to become assistant boss at Southern League Bedford Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Full 90-minute performance required by St Albans City ahead of Welling visit

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Woman, 65, taken to hospital after falling down St Albans pothole

St Albans resident Jacquie Benhamman injured her knee and her ankle by tripping over a huge pothole. Picture: Supplied

Pub in the Park St Albans music line-up announced for Tom Kerridge’s food festival

Pub in the Park St Albans will include music from Basement Jaxx

What might have been for Harpenden but draw at Brentwood the least they deserved

Harry Kneale scored twice for Harpenden away to Brentwood. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24