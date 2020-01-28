Full 90-minute performance required by St Albans City ahead of Welling visit

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Ian Allinson is still imploring his St Albans City players to put together a full 90-minute performance as they prepare to take on Welling United at Clarence Park in a crucial battle at the bottom of National League South.

Welling's 2-0 win over Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday jumped them over Saints who fell to a 2-1 loss at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

And with the Wings under the guidance of new manager Bradley Quinton, Allinson knows his side can't afford to just have one good spell.

He said: "Welling have brought some different personnel in with a new manager and new players and they had a great result [against] and against Hemel.

"We have to train hard and we have to ensure that we replicate the first 20 minutes at Hampton for 90 minutes. That's the difference.

"We have good spells but when we do we're not putting teams to bed and when we have our poor spell, that's what other teams do to us.

"I can't criticise the players for their effort but it's the final bit of quality."