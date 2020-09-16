Advanced search

St Albans City claim comfortable win over Wealdstone in latest pre-season friendly

PUBLISHED: 16:49 16 September 2020

Munashe Sundire was on form for St Albans City against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Munashe Sundire was on form for St Albans City against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

St Albans City continued their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 victory against Wealdstone.

The Stones were National League South champions last season and despite a cagey opening where neither side threatened to score, it turned into a comfortable success.

Saints’ main threat looked to be down the right-hand side with Munashe Sundire causing the defenders a headache with his pace and power.

And he used those attributes to beat the full-back and roll a brilliant ball into the path of Zane Banton who finished well after 25 minutes.

That lead was doubled less than two minutes later. Sundire himself was the scorer with a powerful run into the box to effortlessly finish off a Mitchell Weiss ball into the far corner.

Just before the break City were awarded a penalty after a foul on Shaun Jeffers and the forward dusted himself down and calmly slotted the ball home from 12 yards to make it three.

St Albans came out of the blocks firing in the second half and Kryan Wiltshire made it four on 50 minutes, twisting and turning before hitting a thunderous strike into the roof of the net.

Wealdstone had a chance to pull one 10 minutes after with a penalty of their own after a foul on Dan Wishart by Tom Bender.

However, a poor penalty from Ross Lafayette was saved by Michael Johnson, making it four clean sheets on the bounce in pre-season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City claim comfortable win over Wealdstone in latest pre-season friendly

Munashe Sundire was on form for St Albans City against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans headteacher wins national award

Headteacher Matthew Gauthier of Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans has won a silver award at the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: Samuel Ryder

Harpenden Town boss Micky Nathan proud of the club as fans flock to FA Cup clash

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan is proud of the team's work this week. Picture: JAMES LATTER

St Albans Hockey Club the national champions after comfortable win over Redlands

St Albans Hockey Club over 45 women won the national masters title with victory over Redlands. Picture: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY

Cathedral and rabbi work together to accomplish Jewish tradition

Rabbi Adam Zagoria-Moffet.