St Albans City claim comfortable win over Wealdstone in latest pre-season friendly

Munashe Sundire was on form for St Albans City against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

St Albans City continued their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 victory against Wealdstone.

The Stones were National League South champions last season and despite a cagey opening where neither side threatened to score, it turned into a comfortable success.

Saints’ main threat looked to be down the right-hand side with Munashe Sundire causing the defenders a headache with his pace and power.

And he used those attributes to beat the full-back and roll a brilliant ball into the path of Zane Banton who finished well after 25 minutes.

That lead was doubled less than two minutes later. Sundire himself was the scorer with a powerful run into the box to effortlessly finish off a Mitchell Weiss ball into the far corner.

Just before the break City were awarded a penalty after a foul on Shaun Jeffers and the forward dusted himself down and calmly slotted the ball home from 12 yards to make it three.

St Albans came out of the blocks firing in the second half and Kryan Wiltshire made it four on 50 minutes, twisting and turning before hitting a thunderous strike into the roof of the net.

Wealdstone had a chance to pull one 10 minutes after with a penalty of their own after a foul on Dan Wishart by Tom Bender.

However, a poor penalty from Ross Lafayette was saved by Michael Johnson, making it four clean sheets on the bounce in pre-season.