Royston clash important but not as important as league survival says Saints boss

St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Ian Allinson admitted the Herts Senior Cup is not at the top of his priorities as his St Albans City side prepare to take on FA Trophy heroes Royston Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Saints boss has never hidden his desire to bring trophies to the club and was hugely frustrated to see City fall short in last year's final.

The contest with the Crows at Clarence Park tonight (Tuesday) though has naturally slipped below league survival as his goals for the remainder of the season.

Not that they won't be going all out for the win mind you.

He said: "Royston have done very well this season. Their league form has been great and they beat Ebbsfleet in the FA Trophy.

"We have some players that need games and as much as I would love to win the Herts Senior Cup, my main priority is to keep this club in the league and build for next season.

"Our season hasn't been good enough but it will nice to win a cup.

"We won't be taking it easy. We will want to win the game and we will play the strongest side we've got."