Advanced search

Royston clash important but not as important as league survival says Saints boss

PUBLISHED: 06:10 11 February 2020

St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Ian Allinson admitted the Herts Senior Cup is not at the top of his priorities as his St Albans City side prepare to take on FA Trophy heroes Royston Town.

The Saints boss has never hidden his desire to bring trophies to the club and was hugely frustrated to see City fall short in last year's final.

The contest with the Crows at Clarence Park tonight (Tuesday) though has naturally slipped below league survival as his goals for the remainder of the season.

Not that they won't be going all out for the win mind you.

He said: "Royston have done very well this season. Their league form has been great and they beat Ebbsfleet in the FA Trophy.

"We have some players that need games and as much as I would love to win the Herts Senior Cup, my main priority is to keep this club in the league and build for next season.

"Our season hasn't been good enough but it will nice to win a cup.

"We won't be taking it easy. We will want to win the game and we will play the strongest side we've got."

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Royston clash important but not as important as league survival says Saints boss

St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans photographer wins prestigious award

A St Albans photographer has won a prestigious award. Picture: Annie Griggs photography

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Free half-term trail encourages kids to get gardening

Children can join in a free activity trail at Smallford garden centre Notcutts St Albans this February half-term. Picture: Notcutts Ltd.

George Orwell’s son inspires St Albans students with visit

George Orwell's son visited the Beaumont School pupils last week. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24