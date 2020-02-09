Advanced search

The more the merrier for St Albans City as relegation scrap heads to final stages

PUBLISHED: 06:49 13 February 2020

Oxfords last visit to Clarence Park ended in a 1-0 win for St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Oxfords last visit to Clarence Park ended in a 1-0 win for St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans City need to keeping picking up the points in order to drag as many teams as possible into the National League South relegation scrap according to manager Ian Allinson.

Saturday's 3-0 success at Bath City lifted Saints up to 19th, two points above Tonbridge Angels in the second and final relegation place but within two points of the three sides directly above them as well.

But they know they need to look after themselves first and foremost, starting with Saturday's visit of Oxford City.

He said: "If we can drag as many teams into this as we can it will make it interesting and the better it will be for us.

"It will also be interesting to see how those teams who are dragged in react to a relegation battle because it is not nice and it is not a pretty situation to be in.

"All we can do though is worry about ourselves and win our games.

"It's been hard and tough and we've been forever trying to find the right formula. It worked against Bath but we may have to look it and see what type of a game Oxford will give us."

