St Albans not taking Kings Langley semi easy says boss despite big league games to come

Sam Merson was one of the players to come off the bench for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

St Albans City's next two league games could prove crucial in deciding their National League South fate this season but before they get there they have to get through a Herts Senior Cup semi-final - and that is a match that manager Ian Allinson says they won't be taking lightly.

Saints travel to Gaywood Park to take on Kings Langley with a place in the final against rivals Hemel Hempstead Town the prize.

And the City boss says the match provides his players with the perfect opportunity to prove they have the mettle to play in the big league games to come.

Allinson said: "It's still a game where people can show me they want to play in the final eight games of the season.

We won't be taking it easy, we want to go there and win it plus winning breeds confidence.

We need to put people under pressure.

James Kaloczi has come back so let's see what he and the people on the bench [against Dartford] want to show me they can do if they get the opportunity against Braintree and Dulwich Hamlet.

"The pleasing thing for me is the two boys from Watford and Frankie Musonda are putting their bodies on the line but I need everyone in the same boat, pulling themselves through and fighting for the cause.

"I'm not saying people aren't doing that but people have to stop making mistakes."

The county cup takes place tonight (Tuesday) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Their next two league games are away to Braintree Town on Saturday with Dulwich Hamlet the visitors to Clarence Park on March 21.