Advanced search

St Albans not taking Kings Langley semi easy says boss despite big league games to come

PUBLISHED: 06:28 10 March 2020

Sam Merson was one of the players to come off the bench for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Sam Merson was one of the players to come off the bench for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

St Albans City's next two league games could prove crucial in deciding their National League South fate this season but before they get there they have to get through a Herts Senior Cup semi-final - and that is a match that manager Ian Allinson says they won't be taking lightly.

Saints travel to Gaywood Park to take on Kings Langley with a place in the final against rivals Hemel Hempstead Town the prize.

And the City boss says the match provides his players with the perfect opportunity to prove they have the mettle to play in the big league games to come.

Allinson said: "It's still a game where people can show me they want to play in the final eight games of the season.

We won't be taking it easy, we want to go there and win it plus winning breeds confidence.

We need to put people under pressure.

James Kaloczi has come back so let's see what he and the people on the bench [against Dartford] want to show me they can do if they get the opportunity against Braintree and Dulwich Hamlet.

"The pleasing thing for me is the two boys from Watford and Frankie Musonda are putting their bodies on the line but I need everyone in the same boat, pulling themselves through and fighting for the cause.

"I'm not saying people aren't doing that but people have to stop making mistakes."

The county cup takes place tonight (Tuesday) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Their next two league games are away to Braintree Town on Saturday with Dulwich Hamlet the visitors to Clarence Park on March 21.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major investment in cycle security at Harpenden train station

Harpenden Station. Picture: Google Street View

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

London and Luton among most expensive places for first-time buyers

It's not easy getting on the property ladder in London or Luton. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major investment in cycle security at Harpenden train station

Harpenden Station. Picture: Google Street View

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

London and Luton among most expensive places for first-time buyers

It's not easy getting on the property ladder in London or Luton. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Choose your favourite design for St Albans’ City Centre Opportunity Site South

The public is being given a chance to vote on their preferred design for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South.

St Albans not taking Kings Langley semi easy says boss despite big league games to come

Sam Merson was one of the players to come off the bench for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Major investment in cycle security at Harpenden train station

Harpenden Station. Picture: Google Street View

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Herts police warn drivers to stop using mobile phones at the wheel

More than 500 people were caught using a mobile at the wheel last year. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24