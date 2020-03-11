Advanced search

Final score the only disappointment as St Albans City reach another Herts Senior Cup final

PUBLISHED: 12:34 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 11 March 2020

Munashe Sundire got St Albans Citys second goal in their Herts Senior Cup win at Kings Langley. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City made it into a second successive Herts Senior Cup final thanks to a 2-0 win at Kings Langley - although the final score disappointed manager Ian Allinson.

A penalty from Rohdell Gordon and a fine strike from Munashe Sundire was enough to see off the Southern League side but there were plenty of chances elsewhere for Saints to add to their tally.

Allinson said: 'It gave the players who came in an opportunity to show us what they can do for the remaining eight league games and every single one of them put in a good performance.

'Their attitude was superb and they applied themselves well.

'The one disappointing thing is that it was only 2-0.

'We've had 17 shots and 14 on target and not made the keeper work enough.

'We haven't scored enough this season and we had the chance to put a good score on the board.

'But we've won 2-0, kept a clean sheet and got to the final which was the most important thing.'

