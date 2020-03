Final score the only disappointment as St Albans City reach another Herts Senior Cup final

Munashe Sundire got St Albans Citys second goal in their Herts Senior Cup win at Kings Langley. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

St Albans City made it into a second successive Herts Senior Cup final thanks to a 2-0 win at Kings Langley - although the final score disappointed manager Ian Allinson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A penalty from Rohdell Gordon and a fine strike from Munashe Sundire was enough to see off the Southern League side but there were plenty of chances elsewhere for Saints to add to their tally.

Allinson said: 'It gave the players who came in an opportunity to show us what they can do for the remaining eight league games and every single one of them put in a good performance.

'Their attitude was superb and they applied themselves well.

'The one disappointing thing is that it was only 2-0.

'We've had 17 shots and 14 on target and not made the keeper work enough.

'We haven't scored enough this season and we had the chance to put a good score on the board.

'But we've won 2-0, kept a clean sheet and got to the final which was the most important thing.'