St Albans City complete superb comeback against Ebbsfleet United to stay undefeated

St Albans City came from behind to beat Ebbsfleet United 3-2 at Clarence Park in the National League South. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

St Albans City produced a stirring fightback as they battled from two goals down to win 3-2 against Ebbsfleet United in the National League South.

That outcome had looked less than likely when the visitors to Clarence Park raced into that lead after 27 minutes.

Mitchell Weiss and Shaun Jeffers had cancelled that out by half-time though and a second for Jeffers on the hour completed the comeback.

It lifts the still unbeaten Saints up to fifth while a first loss of the season for Fleet drops them out of the play-off places.

The game was evenly matched in the opening 20 minutes until a penalty was awarded to Ebbsfleet following a foul by keeper Michael Johnson on Reece Grant.

Rakish Bingham stepped up and fired home a rocket into the middle of the goal.

The lead was extended six minutes later when a through ball from Jack Paxman was controlled and slotted past the keeper by Grant.

But the Saints clawed one back with a first goal for the club from Weiss, heading home a brilliant ball from Devante Stanley, and parity was restored with five minutes remaining of the half, Jeffers rolling it under the keeper.

The second half had a fiery start with both sides putting in some tough challenges but the final goal of the game came with Jeffers heading home a looping ball into the box.

The challenges continued to fly in and tempers began to fray but City held on for an impressive win.