Away form proving key to St Albans City's survival hopes says manager Ian Allinson

PUBLISHED: 10:16 27 February 2020

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans City have to take advantage of their successes away from Clarence Park while they can if they are to avoid relegation says manager Ian Allinson.

So far this season five of their eight victories have come on the road including the likes of promotion-chasing Weymouth, Bath City and Havant & Waterlooville.

And more points are vital in a trip to Chippenham Town on Saturday says the boss, one of the many sides scrapping with the Saints at the foot of the table.

"We have to go there and make sure we don't lose, simple as that," he admitted.

"Our away form is better than our home form so while we are on the road we have to keep picking up the points and the wins up. If we win our games then the rest can worry about themselves.

"We've been in a relegation fight since the fifth game of the season and we have had to work extremely hard to turn it around.

"We've now got a squad that I'm comfortable with and we've settled into a nice rhythm.

"We have to go and see the season out correctly."

