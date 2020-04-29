Advanced search

St Albans City looking to raise ‘much-needed revenue’ with beer sale

PUBLISHED: 12:06 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 29 April 2020

An empty Clarence Park, home of St Albans City Football Club.

An empty Clarence Park, home of St Albans City Football Club.

Archant

St Albans City will open their doors briefly tomorrow (Thursday) to bring in some much-needed revenue.

Following in the footsteps of other public houses around the city they will be selling their excess beer, left over from the season’s early finish.

Supporters and members of the public will be able to visit Clarence Park between 10am and 6pm to purchase a selection of their favourite draught beer to takeaway.

Prices will be capped at £2.50 a pint for Fosters, Stella, Greene King IPA and Guinness.

You are urged to bring your own beer carrier and please note that the club will be applying strict social distancing guidelines and only contactless card payments being accepted.

It will be the first time the club has been open since March 7, the date of their last home game when they lost 2-1 to Dartford, Joe Iaciofano on target.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City looking to raise ‘much-needed revenue’ with beer sale

An empty Clarence Park, home of St Albans City Football Club.

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

Police closed a road in London Colney due to an explosive being found. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman?

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman? Picture: Herts police

St Albans and Harpenden fundraisers step up for 2.6 Challenge in wake of London Marathon cancellation

Cora Varshney,7, from St Albans has been raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity by completing a number of challenges over the course of 26 days. Picture: Alanna Varshney

How to give your home a cheap and easy revamp during lockdown

A bit of vision could be all that's needed to improve your interiors. Picture: iStock/PA
Drive 24