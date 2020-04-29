St Albans City looking to raise ‘much-needed revenue’ with beer sale

An empty Clarence Park, home of St Albans City Football Club. Archant

St Albans City will open their doors briefly tomorrow (Thursday) to bring in some much-needed revenue.

Following in the footsteps of other public houses around the city they will be selling their excess beer, left over from the season’s early finish.

Supporters and members of the public will be able to visit Clarence Park between 10am and 6pm to purchase a selection of their favourite draught beer to takeaway.

Prices will be capped at £2.50 a pint for Fosters, Stella, Greene King IPA and Guinness.

You are urged to bring your own beer carrier and please note that the club will be applying strict social distancing guidelines and only contactless card payments being accepted.

It will be the first time the club has been open since March 7, the date of their last home game when they lost 2-1 to Dartford, Joe Iaciofano on target.