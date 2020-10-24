Advanced search

Big screens at Clarence Park to show St Albans City’s FA Cup tie at Bishop’s Stortford

PUBLISHED: 11:55 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 24 October 2020

Archant

St Albans City will let fans back into Clarence Park to watch football again – after announcing their FA Cup clash with Bishop’s Stortford will be shown on big screens at their home.

The fourth qualifying round tie was switched to Monday to allow cameras from BT Sport to cover the game and with only home and neutral support allowed into Woodside Park, Saints have made alternative arrangements.

The club has teamed up with St Albans-based Media Powerhouse to play the game on two screens, visible from the main stand and pitchside bar.

The bar will be providing a bottle-bar service and hot food, snacks and soft drinks and also on offer.

Gates open at 7pm with entry costing £5.

Guidance on social distancing will be followed and face coverings are mandatory in the ground.

