National League want St Albans City to decide how their season should end

Joe Iaciofano's goal at Braintree Town could be the last one before St Albans City's season is finished. Picture: IAN HALL Archant

St Albans City could get a direct say in what happens to their season if the National League has its way.

The BBC are reporting that a letter from the league has advised clubs in their three division to vote in favour of ending the regular season.

If that resolution is passed then each of the 44 clubs in National League North and National League South will vote in further polls designed to decide the outcome of the campaign.

That will also been done separately for the National League itself.

The move is in complete contradiction of what happened to clubs in step three and below, including Colney Heath, who have been told their season is null and void with all results expunged and no promotion or relegation.

Saints will also receive £13,636 from the league, part of £2m of funding passed down by the Premier League.