St Albans City add National League South duo to their ranks

PUBLISHED: 15:10 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 06 June 2019

Oli Sprague is one of two players to have signed for St Albans City. Picture: DAVE BUDDEN

(C)2018 davebudden photography, all rights reserved

St Albans City have added two more players to their squad ahead of the new National League South season.

Taylor Miles shown in January 2017 when he was with Lincoln City. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PATaylor Miles shown in January 2017 when he was with Lincoln City. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Oli Sprague and Taylor Miles both have experience of playing at the level previously and in Miles' case, he has also played one level above with Lincoln City.

Defender Sprague is mostly known for his time at Hendon but spent part of last season with former Greens boss Gary McCann at fellow National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough.

He has also played for Welling United and Billericay Town where he won the Bostik League Premier Division title.

Midfielder Taylor Miles was released by Chelmsford City at the end of the season having joined the Clarets in January 2018.

He played 12 times on loan at Bostik Premier Division AFC Hornchurch last year, making 12 appearances and picking up two assists, and prior to that was on the books of Lincoln City and Concord Rangers.

Saints manager Ian Allinson said: "Taylor and Oli know the division well and add some real quality to the defence and midfield.

"We want hungry players in the squad who will always put in 100 per cent and I believe these two will do just that."

