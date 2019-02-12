St Albans City’s Solomon Sambou collects player of the month award for January

St Albans City's Solomon Sambou receives his player of the month award for January 2019 from Tim Petty and David Williams on behalf of the Saints City Trust. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Archant

Solomon Sambou has picked up the player of the month award for January.

The St Albans City midifelder was named as winner of the Harpenden Construction award, following in the footsteps of Ben Wyatt, who won the opening two prizes, David Noble and David Moyo as previous winners this season.

He collected the gong prior to the National League South game with Truro City which saw a late David Diedhiou goal earn the Saints a 2-2 draw.

Doing the honours were long-time St Albans fans Tim Petty and David Williams on behalf of the Saints City Trust, sponsors of the January award.