Zane Banton lifts January player of the month crown at St Albans City

Zane Banton has been named St Albans City's player of the month for January. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Zane Banton has been rewarded for some excellent displays by being named as St Albans City's player of the month for January.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is the second time this season he has lifted the prize which will be presented to him by James Fraser, manager of The Beehive Public House, prior to Saturday's National League South game against Oxford City.

His first win was back in October and this month's award saw him bag one goal, in the 2-1 defeat at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

He has since put down a marker for February too.

Other winners of the accolade this season are Joe Iaciofano, who was the winner in both August and December, Solomon Nwabuokei and Dean Snedker.