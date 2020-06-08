Advanced search

Joe Iaciofano the big winner at St Albans City’s end of season awards

PUBLISHED: 11:30 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 08 June 2020

Joe Iaciofano scores for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Joe Iaciofano scores for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Joe Iaciofano completed a memorable first season in St Albans City colours by running away with two player of the year awards.

Joe Iaciofano celebrates scoring for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDENJoe Iaciofano celebrates scoring for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

He was voted City’s top man by both the senior and junior members of the club after hitting 18 goals in 36 games in a troubled season for the National League South outfit.

The end of season awards had to be taken online because of the coronavirus pandemic with a series of announcements and videos.

In one such message Iaciofano said it had been a privilege to play for the club this year despite Saints sitting at or near the bottom of the table for the majority of the campaign.

He said: “It’s been a great year for me personally and you, the fanbase, the manager and the players have made it so easy for me to come in and enjoy myself and do what I do best which is score goals.

David Noble in action for St Albans City in their 0-0 National League South draw with Oxford City at Clarence Park. Picture: JIM STANDENDavid Noble in action for St Albans City in their 0-0 National League South draw with Oxford City at Clarence Park. Picture: JIM STANDEN

“It’s been a privilege to play for the club and it’s just unfortunate that the season was cut short as I would have really liked to see where we ended up and how many goals I got.”

However, despite all his goals, none of them were crowned as the best of the year.

The junior Saints voted Sam Merson’s volley in the Herts Senior Cup against Royston Town as their favourite while a social media poll awarded the prize to Zane Banton’s solo effort against Hemel Hempstead Town on Boxing Day.

The coveted players’ player award went to the evergreen skipper, David Noble.

Jefferson Louis celebrates with David Diedhiou as St Albans City manager Ian Allinson looks on. Picture: JIM STANDENJefferson Louis celebrates with David Diedhiou as St Albans City manager Ian Allinson looks on. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The 37-year-olf said: “As a footballer this is always the one you want to win as it is recognition from your fellow peers.

“Firstly, I would like to thank all my team-mates this season for their hard work and dedication.

“I’m gutted at the way the season ended as I felt we were just coming into our stride but it only makes me more determined to have a successful year next year.”

Manager Ian Allinson said: “This is a difficult period for everybody and the quicker we can get back to football and the sooner we can share a beer or two the better it will be.

“I want to thank you for your support this year. It has undoubtedly been a difficult season. We were at the wrong end of the table for too long and we have to put that right during this period and make sure we bring the right players in.

“We’re working hard on that and hopefully you’ll see some new faces in the next few weeks.

“I want to say congratulations to the guys who have won the awards. They are thoroughly deserved.

“Have a safe time and look after yourself.”

One trophy not handed out was the Wagstaff Simmons Award, presented to the person who supporters felt had done the most for the club either on or off the field during the year.

After asking for votes and nominations “anonymously via our online form” they said they had opted to close the voting following “unnecessary comments and abuse towards certain volunteers, something which we will never tolerate at the club”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Joe Iaciofano the big winner at St Albans City’s end of season awards

Joe Iaciofano scores for St Albans City against Dartford. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Sam Merson departs St Albans City after four years

Sam Merson salutes the fans after the game against Welling United in February. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans business leader contributes to book exploring post-COVID world

St Albans business leader Paul Plant has contributed to a book looking at a post-COVID world.
Drive 24