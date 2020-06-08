Joe Iaciofano the big winner at St Albans City’s end of season awards

Joe Iaciofano completed a memorable first season in St Albans City colours by running away with two player of the year awards.

He was voted City’s top man by both the senior and junior members of the club after hitting 18 goals in 36 games in a troubled season for the National League South outfit.

The end of season awards had to be taken online because of the coronavirus pandemic with a series of announcements and videos.

In one such message Iaciofano said it had been a privilege to play for the club this year despite Saints sitting at or near the bottom of the table for the majority of the campaign.

He said: “It’s been a great year for me personally and you, the fanbase, the manager and the players have made it so easy for me to come in and enjoy myself and do what I do best which is score goals.

“It’s been a privilege to play for the club and it’s just unfortunate that the season was cut short as I would have really liked to see where we ended up and how many goals I got.”

However, despite all his goals, none of them were crowned as the best of the year.

The junior Saints voted Sam Merson’s volley in the Herts Senior Cup against Royston Town as their favourite while a social media poll awarded the prize to Zane Banton’s solo effort against Hemel Hempstead Town on Boxing Day.

The coveted players’ player award went to the evergreen skipper, David Noble.

The 37-year-olf said: “As a footballer this is always the one you want to win as it is recognition from your fellow peers.

“Firstly, I would like to thank all my team-mates this season for their hard work and dedication.

“I’m gutted at the way the season ended as I felt we were just coming into our stride but it only makes me more determined to have a successful year next year.”

Manager Ian Allinson said: “This is a difficult period for everybody and the quicker we can get back to football and the sooner we can share a beer or two the better it will be.

“I want to thank you for your support this year. It has undoubtedly been a difficult season. We were at the wrong end of the table for too long and we have to put that right during this period and make sure we bring the right players in.

“We’re working hard on that and hopefully you’ll see some new faces in the next few weeks.

“I want to say congratulations to the guys who have won the awards. They are thoroughly deserved.

“Have a safe time and look after yourself.”

One trophy not handed out was the Wagstaff Simmons Award, presented to the person who supporters felt had done the most for the club either on or off the field during the year.

After asking for votes and nominations “anonymously via our online form” they said they had opted to close the voting following “unnecessary comments and abuse towards certain volunteers, something which we will never tolerate at the club”.