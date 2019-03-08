St Albans City 'in a relegation battle whether we like it or not' warns boss
PUBLISHED: 09:45 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 14 October 2019
Archant
St Albans City are in a relegation battle and need to accept that pretty quickly according to manager Ian Allinson - starting with the visit of Bath City on Saturday.
The 3-1 loss to Eastbourne Borough at Clarence Park dropped Saints into the bottom two of the National League South and after 13 games the boss knows fortunes need to change and dramatically.
He said: "We've lost seven and that's not good enough at this stage of the season.
"We're in a relegation battle whether you like it or not and the only way to get out of it is to roll our sleeves up, become angry and become tougher.
"I'm up for a fight and I'm going to get angry and roll my sleeves up and unfortunately that might affect the changing room and the personnel we need to bring up that are harder to play against, harder to beat and go and win some games of football.
"It is pressure, it is pressure for me and Glen, its pressure for the changing room and its pressure for the club.
"We don't want this to go on any longer, we have to turn it around quickly or the pressure will get worse."
Allinson says people who can, need to remember the struggle Saints were going through when he arrived at the club, a relegation battle that only ended on the final day of the season.
He said: "Three and half years ago it was a bit of fun in the end but at the time it wasn't nice to be involved in.
"We need to get this turned around as quickly as possible and get some results on the board.
"That will make me feel better and hopefully it will make the supporters feel better.
"Confidence is massive and it keeps people ticking over.
"We have to pride in keeping clean sheets and we have to have pride in our performances.
"We need to take this on the chin but it has opened my eyes a lot more as to where we are."
He says they were close to signing one or two during the week but says they will go out and get the new faces when they do arrive will help boost the flagging confidence around the club.
He said: "We just need to give the changing room and the squad and the fans a lift. We can't keep conceding the amount of goals we are.
"Some need to grow up really and take responsibility. We've got a tough job on our hands, a lot tougher than I thought it was, but we have to bring some personnel in who want to stop the ball going into the net.
"It's no good bringing in like for like. We have to bring in better.
"I can't bring players in and not have a squad of 18. We have a budget we have to work to and we're right on the limit.
"And that's a shame because they're a good bunch of boys, I like the changing room, but we need to liven up one or two and show them that they are under massive pressure.
"I won't shirk any responsibility, we have to improve, we have to train hard on Tuesday and Thursday and we have got to try and get three points against a very difficult Bath side."