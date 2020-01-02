Guard up for St Albans City who are ready for a tough battle with Hungerford

James Kaloczi scored the winner for St Albans City at Hungerford Town in September. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

It is a game designed for an old football cliche but Ian Allinson knows that Hungerford Town's visit to St Albans City could be a vital fixture in the battle to avoid relegation from National League South.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Berkshire club arrive at Clarence Park bottom of the pile but just five points behind their hosts who sit one place above the drop zone.

But while the City boss is ready for as difficult a game as their trip to league leaders Wealdstone just after Christmas, he believes the prize of three points will focus his team.

He said: "Every team is capable of beating everyone else and if you look at Hungerford, their best performances are away from home.

"They have got some fantastic results away from Bulpit Lane and they are a decent side.

"We have to be on our guard on Saturday because we're in for a tough game.

"Losing will be a blow as that allows them to gain ground on us but if we get the three points then we have a bigger margin over them."