Plenty of positives for Ian Allinson after St Albans City's draw with Oxford

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was pleased with the draw with Oxford. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

A 0-0 draw at home to Oxford City was a positive according to manager Ian Allinson as St Albans City continue to move towards their target of National League South safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It made it three games without defeat, with four points gained in the last two league games.

It hasn't dragged them out of the dogfight but their form continues to pull others in, with just three points separating Saints in 20th from Dulwich Hamlet in 15th.

And that is helping to breed confidence throughout the club.

"It's all about results," said the boss. "We're in a results-based business. If results are going for you then it breeds happiness.

"That's three games undefeated and three clean sheets, they are all positives.

"We still have to make sure we can get as many points as we can as quickly as we can but there's a smile on their face in training and there's a smile on their face in games.

"The important thing is we keep doing that.

"The players have done really well and are working hard and it's just a shame we didn't get in front early on."

They had chances too with Joe Iaciofano hitting the crossbar in a bright opening 20 minutes to the game playing into a stiff breeze and driving rain.

That shouldn't have been too much of a surprise based on City's games this year.

He said: "We've played better going into the wind a couple of times this year. We tend to get the ball down quicker.

"We went out in the second half with the wind at our backs and we just rushed some things early on.

"We got the ball into areas too quickly and some players took their mind off what we had to do.

"I said at half-time that it was about being brave and keeping the ball in areas where we could play our triangles and try to get in behind them.

"We tried to force it and some balls just ran out. If we hadn't forced it we would have passed it better.

"The wind made some players decide to go too long too quickly.

"I thought it was a good game to be fair. They've come and had a go we've had a go and we've both had chances.

"It's probably a bit strange that it ended up 0-0 but that's football.

"You have to look at it and say it is a point gained and another point towards where we need to get to at the end of the season."