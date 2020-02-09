Consistency now needed as St Albans City produce 'outstanding' performance at Bath

Joe Iaciofano took his tally to 17 for the season with a superb solo goal at Bath.

Ian Allinson hailed it as the perfect all-round performance as St Albans City won 3-0 away at Bath City for the second season running.

Unlike the match back in April where the Romans could have considered themselves unlucky, this game at Twerton Park had Saints in complete control and thoroughly deserving of their success.

The three goals from Solomon Nwabuokei, Joe Iaciofano and Zane Banton were great examples of good hits, individual efforts and team goals too but it was the overall performance that delighted the boss.

He said: "Overall it was a very pleasing performance. We've been striving for that for a long time and we haven't had it.

"I keep saying that we have to get that consistency but everybody did their jobs, they did what they were told and from one to 11 they were outstanding.

"Some of the football we played was outstanding and you won't see a better goal than that today from Joe, with what he's had to do and where he's started from.

"We just have to take this forward and keep picking up points."

The result lifts Saints away from the danger zone slightly, moving them up to 19th, and alongside the 1-0 success at Weymouth, another team challenging at the top end of the National League South table, it ranks as one of the best of the season.

And Allinson had special praise for two players who have been out in the cold over recent weeks.

"I thought that Solomon and David Diedhiou were outstanding," he admitted.

"They haven't been part of the squad in recent weeks and maybe they have been a bit frustrated.

"Maybe I've missed a trick with these boys because the one thing they will do for this club is run through brick walls.

"They've gone and done that and they were tremendous."

The match also saw the first glimpse of Harry Forster in a Saints jersey, the on-loan Watford man coming off the bench in the 84th minute.

And Allinson is excited about what the wide man can do in the final few months.

He said: "When you speak to Watford they think very highly of the boy and when you look at the start of the season he was very much part of the first-team squad who went out to Austria in pre-season.

"He's missed the first-half of the season with injury and it'll be a great experience for him here.

"Everybody can see how good he was from Thursday night's training and we just have to be careful how we manage him.

"He is Watford's player but he's going to be a good asset for us in the remainder of the season."