Michael Clark the latest to sign a new deal with St Albans City
PUBLISHED: 15:12 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 15 June 2020
St Albans City took their squad for the new National League South season up to 10 with the confirmation that Michael Clark would remain with the club for another season.
The defender originally joined from Concord Rangers in December 2018, making 22 appearances over the remainder of that year.
He started last season with Braintree Town, scoring a wonderful goal at Clarence Park against his old employers in the Iron’s 3-0 win in August.
However, he returned to the City ranks in December and had made nine more appearances before the season was suspended and then finished early because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for the club said: “We are delighted that Michael has decided St Albans City is the right club for him and we’re sure all supporters will join us in welcoming him back.”
St Albans have also confirmed that Tom Bender, David Noble, Zane Banton and David Diedhiou are all staying at the club while Chid Onokwai, Joe Chidyausiku, Kyran Wiltshire, Devante Stanley and Romeo Akinola are new faces.
One player definitely departing though is Sam Merson after four years with the Saints.
