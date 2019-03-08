St Albans City owners 'want to push the club forward'

St Albans City owners John McGowan and Lawrence Levy. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

St Albans City co-owner Lawrence Levy is confident this can be a good season both on and off the field.

City begin their new National League South campaign on Saturday at home to Chippenham Town and after missing out on the end of season play-offs in each of the last two seasons, Levy says he and fellow co-owner John McGowan are fully committed to taking the club up the standings.

He said: "We are a progressive football club that wants to go to the next level. Both John and I want to push this club forward.

"We made a statement by bringing Ian Allinson in to work off the field too and we are still working with the council to build modern sustainable facilities.

"On the field we are working with Ian Allinson and the squad with the resources we have to get into the play-offs.

"That's what we want. We want to get into the play-offs and dare I say it but we want to be promoted as well."

Tickets have dominated the discussion this summer with an increase to £16.50 for those who buy in advance.

They can then print them off at home or show them on their smart phone and to help Saints are introducing an app, expected to be released by mid August for both Android and Apple phones, which will not only have all the club news available but also access to the ticketing portal.

Tickets can be bought in advance up to 12pm on each Saturday matchday with that cut-off because the club need to download all the details to the handheld scanners at the turnstiles.

Levy also revealed details about a further offer available to those who have joined the club membership scheme.

He said: "Because of our relationship with Mitre we can offer members the chance in a draw to have access to free tickets for EFL games.

"Being a member gives good benefits and there will be seasonal offers available to them."

One benefit already announced is free entry to Watford U23 games.

Further details will be available tonight (Thursday) when both Levy and Allinson face supporters at a fans forum in the bar at Clarence Park at 7.30pm.

That is an hour after an open training session on the pitch.

For more from the Saints turn to page 47 and see our special season previewing Kick Off pull-out.