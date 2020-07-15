St Albans City to take third meeting of their networking club online

St Albans City Football Club will hold their latest networking event online. Archant

St Albans City are taking the third meeting of their networking club online.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Originally set for St Michael’s Manor Hotel, the event was cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And with large gatherings still banned, they have opted for the web approach.

It will now take place on Wednesday at 5pm and will feature former MP, Lord Tom NcNally, as a guest speaker.

Also in attendance will be City’s co-owner Lawrence Levy, boss Ian Allinson and secretary Leigh Page.

They will update on the future plans for the club as well as changes to the playing squad.

Clive Walters, an ambassador for the Clarence Park-based side, said: “We are very keen to share the benefits of our growth and brand with the St Albans businesses who over many years have been so vital to us in terms of sponsorship, advertising and active team support on match days.

“We will highlight new opportunities for the community to identify with and participate in the club at a level of their choice.

“One such level will be the SACFC Vice-Presidents Club, executive membership of which is seen by the club’s management and board as vital to the progress of the club.”

The event is free and to register and receive an invitation with log-in details, send an email to clive.walters@stalbanscityfc.com