National League South: St Albans City make second signing of the week

Josh McLeod-Urquhart during his first spell at St Albans City. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Archant

St Albans City have made their second signing in a week with the acquisition of a familiar face.

Josh McLeod-Urquhart made 21 appearances and scored two goals in a four-month spell back in 2013, his last appearance coming in a 2-1 loss at Leamington.

And after taking in City’s win over Hertford Town on Tuesday night, the defender has put pen to paper.

He has had a number of clubs in his career with East Thurrock United, Wealdstone and Hampton & Richmond Borough among former employees.

And manager Ian Allinson believes McLeod-Urquhart’s experience and versatility will prove valuable.

The boss said: “Josh can play anywhere along the back-line and has a superb amount of experience for his age. I’m really pleased to have him on board in the run-up to what is going to be a very demanding festive period.

“He’s a great lad and is highly regarded so we jumped at the chance to get him on board.”

He will go into the squad for the trip to Eastbourne Borough, joining fellow new boy Jordan Sanderson.