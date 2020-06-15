St Albans City given funding boost for vital ground preparation work at Clarence Park

St Albans City have been given a boost as preparations for any new season in the National League South slowly gather pace.

They have been handed a £1,500 grant from the pitch preparation fund, a combined pot of money made available by the Premier League, the FA and the Football Foundation.

It was set up to support clubs, all of whom have been hit financially by the suspension of football and the closing of their revenue streams.

That lack of income meant some were struggling to carry out the annual and essential work on their pitches to make sure they are ready to face the rigours of another season.

The grant can be used towards the cost of materials, work such as verti-draining, chain harrowing, rolling, over-seeding, fertilising, weed-killing, and routine preparatory work such as grass cutting and the setting out and line-marking of pitches.

Saints’ secretary Leigh Page said: “This summer has proven to be difficult because of the virus but the help we have received from the Football Foundation funding has meant that the pitch will be fighting fit for the start of the new season.”

City are one of a number of clubs to apply for and receive this grant, including National League South neighbours Hemel Hempstead Town.

Robert Sullivan, chief executive officer of the Football Foundation, said: “We’ve been delighted by the response to the fund when it launched just a few weeks ago.

“Our national game can’t take place without playing surfaces being in good condition so this £7 million of investment provided is an important helping hand for clubs across the country to get their pitches match-fit for when matches are allowed to start up again.”

Clubs and other organisations are also being given access to the Football Foundation groundskeeping community, a free online resource which contains advice and guidance.

