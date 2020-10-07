St Albans City start league season with victory over Hampton & Richmond Borough

Solomon Nwabuokei got the only goal of the game for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

St Albans City continued their great start to the new season with a 1-0 win in their opening National League South game at Clarence Park.

Solomon Nwabuokei got the only goal after 78 minutes to sink visitors Hampton & Richmond Borough, who ended the game with 10 men after Tyrell Miller-Rodney was sent off in stoppage time.

The game was a rather cagey affair in the first half as both sides gave away few opportunities with the best chances for Saints falling to new man Shaun Jeffers.

The second period was more of the same with it looking like one moment of brilliance or mistake from either side would decide the game.

And it was a fine free-kick form Munashe Sundire that brought it. His shot was parried away by the keeper but only into the path of Nwabuokei who slotted home.

Miller-Rodney’s foul on Nwabuokei ended his night early but Hampton missed a great opportunity to equalise in the closing moments when Dean Inman went close from inside the area.