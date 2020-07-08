Advanced search

Shaun Jeffers boosts St Albans City’s strike force after move from Chelmsford City

PUBLISHED: 09:20 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 08 July 2020

St Albans City have signed striker Shaun Jeffers from Chelmsford City.Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

St Albans City have signed striker Shaun Jeffers from Chelmsford City.Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

Archant

St Albans City have added more firepower to their ranks with the signing of Shaun Jeffers from National League South rivals Chelmsford City.

New St Albans City signing Shaun Jeffers faces up to Rhys Murrell-Williamson while playing for Boreham Wood in a FA Cup tie in 2017. Picture: BOB WALKLEYNew St Albans City signing Shaun Jeffers faces up to Rhys Murrell-Williamson while playing for Boreham Wood in a FA Cup tie in 2017. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

The 28-year-old came through the youth ranks of Coventry City and played games with Peterborough United, Newport County and Yeovil Town in the Football League before joining Chelmsford in 2016.

A total of 21 goals in 39 games fired the Clarets into the play-offs that year and earned him a move to Boreham Wood in the National League.

His time at Meadow Park wasn’t as profitable but a loan spell with Hampton & Richmond Borough was and after a season with Brackley Town, he arrived back at Chelmsford last year, scoring another 14 in 32 appearances.

His record against Saints isn’t bad either, with three in five, and probably explains some of manager Ian Allinson’s delight at his capture.

The boss said: “For me this is a really good signing for the club and the supporters. It’s a really important deal that we have got over the line and it has strengthened us in the attacking areas.

“Shaun is a good age. He’s got a wealth of experience playing in both the Football League and National League and he will also help the younger players around him develop.

“I can’t wait for our supporters to see him action.”

Jeffers said: “I’m looking forward to getting started and getting back into pre-season as and when that’s possible.

“I’ve got a lot of experience at this level and I just want to build on that and get more goals and help the team progress.

“I’ve always got targets for myself and for the team.

“I’ve played against Ian a number of times and I’m excited to work with him. We want to get the club challenging for promotion.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive villages

Bayford has been named Hertfordshire's most expensive village. Picture: Google Street View

Which is the most expensive street in St Albans? The Secret Estate Agent shares his thoughts

The Secret Estate Agent knows all there is to know about the property market in and around St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Harpenden woman joined by 75 people for last daily Black Lives Matter reflection walk

More than 75 people joined Harpenden campaigner Gina Korchak on her final daily walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture:Courtesy of Gina Korchak

Most Read

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive villages

Bayford has been named Hertfordshire's most expensive village. Picture: Google Street View

Which is the most expensive street in St Albans? The Secret Estate Agent shares his thoughts

The Secret Estate Agent knows all there is to know about the property market in and around St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Harpenden woman joined by 75 people for last daily Black Lives Matter reflection walk

More than 75 people joined Harpenden campaigner Gina Korchak on her final daily walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture:Courtesy of Gina Korchak

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans restaurants and cafes re-open after shutdown

St Albans pubs, cafes and restaurants are adjusting to their new normal. Picture: Laura Bill

Shaun Jeffers boosts St Albans City’s strike force after move from Chelmsford City

St Albans City have signed striker Shaun Jeffers from Chelmsford City.Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

Explore the Chardonnay renaissance

Chardonnay is back!

Harpenden woman joined by 75 people for last daily Black Lives Matter reflection walk

More than 75 people joined Harpenden campaigner Gina Korchak on her final daily walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture:Courtesy of Gina Korchak

St Albans salons adjust to their new ‘normal’

St Albans barbers and hairdressers are adjusting to their new way of functioning. Picture: Laura Bill