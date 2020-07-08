Shaun Jeffers boosts St Albans City’s strike force after move from Chelmsford City

St Albans City have signed striker Shaun Jeffers from Chelmsford City.Picture: ST ALBANS CITY Archant

St Albans City have added more firepower to their ranks with the signing of Shaun Jeffers from National League South rivals Chelmsford City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New St Albans City signing Shaun Jeffers faces up to Rhys Murrell-Williamson while playing for Boreham Wood in a FA Cup tie in 2017. Picture: BOB WALKLEY New St Albans City signing Shaun Jeffers faces up to Rhys Murrell-Williamson while playing for Boreham Wood in a FA Cup tie in 2017. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

The 28-year-old came through the youth ranks of Coventry City and played games with Peterborough United, Newport County and Yeovil Town in the Football League before joining Chelmsford in 2016.

A total of 21 goals in 39 games fired the Clarets into the play-offs that year and earned him a move to Boreham Wood in the National League.

His time at Meadow Park wasn’t as profitable but a loan spell with Hampton & Richmond Borough was and after a season with Brackley Town, he arrived back at Chelmsford last year, scoring another 14 in 32 appearances.

His record against Saints isn’t bad either, with three in five, and probably explains some of manager Ian Allinson’s delight at his capture.

The boss said: “For me this is a really good signing for the club and the supporters. It’s a really important deal that we have got over the line and it has strengthened us in the attacking areas.

“Shaun is a good age. He’s got a wealth of experience playing in both the Football League and National League and he will also help the younger players around him develop.

“I can’t wait for our supporters to see him action.”

Jeffers said: “I’m looking forward to getting started and getting back into pre-season as and when that’s possible.

“I’ve got a lot of experience at this level and I just want to build on that and get more goals and help the team progress.

“I’ve always got targets for myself and for the team.

“I’ve played against Ian a number of times and I’m excited to work with him. We want to get the club challenging for promotion.”