St Albans City claim another pre-season clean sheet after stalemate with Sutton United
PUBLISHED: 14:17 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 23 September 2020
Archant
St Albans City get their third scoreless draw of pre-season in a tough fixture against Sutton United.
And while the Saints failed to score at Clarence Park against the established Conference National side, they did have some promising moments in the second half.
No real chances of note took place for the opening 30 minutes despite Sutton having most of the possession
The first real opportunity of the game came after Michael Johnson failed to hold on to a header from Sutton but luckily James Kaloczi was there to clear his lines.
Sutton were most certainly the better of the two sides during the first period but both sides seemed to cancel each other out as they were unable to create many chances
More of the same occurred after the break despite City getting more of the ball and looking more threatening.
The biggest chance of the half for the Saints fell to Kaloczi as he had a rather scrappy header cleared off the line by the Sutton defence.
This is now City’s sixth clean sheet during pre-season having only conceded two against Hashtag United.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.