Ian Allinson happy with St Albans City’s FA Cup win but could have done without shoot-out drama

Manager Ian Allinson was pleased with St Albans City's progression in the FA Cup against Mickleover. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Ian Allinson would have been “really disappointed” to have gone out of the FA Cup after penalties were needed to beat Mickleover in the third qualifying round.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 after 90 minutes, James Kaloczi heading Saints in front at Clarence Park on 24 minutes before Declan Bacon levelled for the Derby-based side eight minutes into the second period.

However, it was City who advanced 4-3 in the shoot-out following successful conversions from Shaun Jeffers, David Noble, Joe Chidyausiku and Zane Banton and a crucial save for Michael Johnson to deny Stuart Beavon.

And the boss was pleased with the vast majority of the performance.

He said: “When it goes to penalties it is nervy but across the 90 minutes we probably had 70 per cent possession and just lacked that killer instinct in the final third.

“They have a wealth of experience in their side in terms of ex-pros but were missing a half a yard of pace.

“We’ve got pace and we caused them a lot of problems and got into some really good areas but our final pass or final execution lacked a bit of composure.

“That’s affected us in the end as they have grabbed an equaliser out of nothing and then trying to win the game in 90 minutes leaves you exposed to the counter-attack.

“They could have nicked something and that’s why we have to put the game to bed when we have the opportunity.

“To win on penalties was nice but if we’d gone out it would have been really disappointing as we’d done enough to win it.”

Allinson also revealed the only practice the squad had for the final showdown came prior to the game in the last round.

He said: “We practised [penalties] before the Hitchin game but haven’t really gone over it since.

“The fact is though whatever they did in that practice, they needed to do again and not change their mind.

“Luckily enough it paid off. Full credit to the players.”

The win continues their great start to the year, with a victory and draw in their opening two National League South games, the latter 1-1 against Concord Rangers on Saturday.

City will find out their opponents for the final qualifying round tomorrow (Thursday).