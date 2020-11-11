Advanced search

St Albans City simply happy to be playing ahead of first big test of the season

PUBLISHED: 06:33 12 November 2020

Mitchell Weiss in action for St Albans City against Braintree Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Mitchell Weiss in action for St Albans City against Braintree Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The first real test of their credentials as a genuine challenger this year in the National League South comes next week but St Albans City manager Ian Allinson is simply happy to still have the chance to be playing football.

Saints became the last undefeated side in the division following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Braintree Town, four wins and a draw coming from their opening five games.

They sit fourth in the table but with games in hand on the teams above them, the top two of which provided their next opposition.

And ahead of Tuesday’s trip to leaders Dartford, and Saturday’s home game with second-placed Hungerford Town, the City boss is counting his blessings.

He said: “We’re very fortunate that we are training and playing. We have been given the chance to train and play and it is a bonus.

“I know having spoken to some of the players and managers from the league below, that they are already missing football.

“It is tough for a lot of people without football, it’s hard, and while it’s nice that we can do the streaming, nobody wants supporters back more than me.

“This is the best start we have had in years, four home wins on the trot, and it would be nice to have crowds in here.

“It would lift the players but they are doing great.

“We’ve got a real tough week coming up against the top two teams and we will know after that where we are.

“We’ve put ourselves into a great position but you know what this league is like. You are just grateful to get the three points at times.

“We’ve just got to keep doing that.”

