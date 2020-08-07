Advanced search

St Albans City announce pre-season fixtures including visit of club legend

PUBLISHED: 13:09 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 07 August 2020

Former St Albans City keeper Paul Bastock is the King's Lynn Town assistant manager. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Former St Albans City keeper Paul Bastock is the King's Lynn Town assistant manager. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Archant

St Albans City have their fingers crossed that government advice changes soon after announcing their pre-season line-up.

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson has put together his pre-season fixture list. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Albans City manager Ian Allinson has put together his pre-season fixture list. Picture: DANNY LOO

The final three games are all at Clarence Park against National League opposition, the final one of which will see King’s Lynn Town visit, the club that City legend Paul Bastock is now assistant manager of.

The others are against Wealdstone and Sutton United.

At the moment all pre-season contests will be played behind closed doors but with the levels below working towards a September start with fans, City are clearly hoping that extends to pre-season matches.

They start on August 15 at home to Hashtag United before trips to Stotfold, Watford U23, Cheshunt, Barton Rovers and Hendon, managed by Lee Allinson, son of Saints boss Ian.

Wealdstone visit Clarence Park on September 15, four days before Sutton. The game against King’s Lynn is set for September 26

The National League South season will start in October with City’s first competitive game coming in the FA Cup second qualifying round on October 3.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Increase in UK house prices may spell ‘false dawn’ for property market, experts warn

A house price crash is now unlikely, one leading economist has said. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rough sleeper sets up tent outside St Albans district council offices

A rough sleeper has set up camp outside St Albans district council offices.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Increase in UK house prices may spell ‘false dawn’ for property market, experts warn

A house price crash is now unlikely, one leading economist has said. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rough sleeper sets up tent outside St Albans district council offices

A rough sleeper has set up camp outside St Albans district council offices.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City announce pre-season fixtures including visit of club legend

Former St Albans City keeper Paul Bastock is the King's Lynn Town assistant manager. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans road closed after car crashes into home

A car crashed into scaffolding at the junction of Lemsford Road and Sandpit Lane. Picture: Craig Shepheard

How you can help the Herts Advertiser keep our community together and informed

Help support local journalism at the Herts Advertiser so we can help support your community.

New residential accommodation unveiled for Oaklands College St Albans campus

Brand new residential house for Oaklands College unveiled. Picture: Oaklands College

UK house prices at highest level ever following ‘mini-boom’

UK house prices have hit a record high, according to the Halifax. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto