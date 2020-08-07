St Albans City announce pre-season fixtures including visit of club legend

Former St Albans City keeper Paul Bastock is the King's Lynn Town assistant manager. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Archant

St Albans City have their fingers crossed that government advice changes soon after announcing their pre-season line-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson has put together his pre-season fixture list. Picture: DANNY LOO St Albans City manager Ian Allinson has put together his pre-season fixture list. Picture: DANNY LOO

The final three games are all at Clarence Park against National League opposition, the final one of which will see King’s Lynn Town visit, the club that City legend Paul Bastock is now assistant manager of.

The others are against Wealdstone and Sutton United.

At the moment all pre-season contests will be played behind closed doors but with the levels below working towards a September start with fans, City are clearly hoping that extends to pre-season matches.

They start on August 15 at home to Hashtag United before trips to Stotfold, Watford U23, Cheshunt, Barton Rovers and Hendon, managed by Lee Allinson, son of Saints boss Ian.

Wealdstone visit Clarence Park on September 15, four days before Sutton. The game against King’s Lynn is set for September 26

The National League South season will start in October with City’s first competitive game coming in the FA Cup second qualifying round on October 3.