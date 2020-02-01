St Albans City announce membership scheme for 2020-2021 season

St Albans City have announced details of their membership scheme ahead of any new season.

It will cost £25 for adults while juniors between the ages of 12 and 16, as well as students in full-time education will pay $10 for the year.

For that they will gain a number of discounts.

There will be a 10 per cent discount on a season ticket while members will also £10 off pre-purchased match-day tickets, up to a limit of four per match,

A 10 per-cent discount will also apply to all purchases at the club shop and on player sponsorship and mascot packages.

The final 10 per-cent discount applies to all hospitality packages.

Members aged over 18 will also get 50p off any pint of beer or glass of wine purchased in the clubhouse and pitchside bars, limited to one drink per member per purchase.

Younger members will receive a free copy of Football Manager 21, subject to availability, while all will receive free entry to the Saints’ own Fantasy Football League.

They also receive free entry to Watford U23 matches at Clarence Park.

The club said: “While the National League are continuing their pursuit of an agreed way to close the season, we, in common with most clubs at this level, have to turn our attention to keeping the club in a reasonable state of readiness for whenever the government and the league jointly agree that next season can begin.

“We continue to incur costs on the maintenance of the ground and pitch despite the loss of income from the four home games that had to be cancelled in the 2019-20 season.

“Without knowing when the season will begin presents us with a summer cash flow challenge,”