Advanced search

St Albans City start pre-season with five-goal win over Hashtag United

PUBLISHED: 14:41 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 16 August 2020

New signing Shaun Jeffers scored twice as St Albans City opened up pre-season with a win over Hashtag United. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

New signing Shaun Jeffers scored twice as St Albans City opened up pre-season with a win over Hashtag United. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

Archant

St Albans City made their long-awaited return to action with a glut of goals.

New signings Shaun Jeffers and Mitchell Weiss both scored twice while there was also a debut strike for Joseph Chidyausiku in the 5-2 win over Essex Senior League Hashtag United at Clarence Park.

It was a comfortable victory but it took City around 10 minutes to truly get into the flow of the game.

In this time Hashtag took an early lead with Toby Aromolaran hitting home a beautiful left-footed volley from a corner.

It looked like the Saints were well and truly off the boil until the 17th minute when Solomon Nwabuokei played a cross-field through ball into the feet of Jeffers and he slotted it into the far corner of the net for his first of the afternoon.

Not long after they were in front after a free-kick into the box caused absolute havoc for the Hashtag backline, leading to a tap in for Jeffers.

From then on the Saints looked very much in control with Romeo Akinola playing in Weiss who, after his initial shot was saved, was eventually able to finish from close range.

City almost added another to their tally with Zane Banton seeing a strike from 25 yards crash off the post after taking a slight deflection on its way from a Hashtag defender.

Wholesale changes at the break saw a different St Albans side take the field for the second half and this seemed to slow the pace of the game.

And it wasn’t until just over 10 minutes from the end that a ball in from the left was controlled by Joseph Chidyausiku before he rolled it across the keeper into the bottom corner.

Number five followed soon after, a David Noble corner was initially headed towards goal by Tom Bender.

That was parried out into the path of Weiss who slotted home for his second of the afternoon.

The visitors then scored a late consolation with what was as good as the last kick of the game.

St Albans City: Johnson, Stanley, trialist, Wiltshire, trialist, Bender, Akinola, Nwabuokei, Jeffers, Onokwai, Banton.

Subs: De Groot, Diedhiou, trialist, Clark, Dada, Sundire, Chidyausiku, Weiss, Noble.

Hashtag United: Jackson, Newby, Tsingano, Berkake, Hewitt, Gill, Gleed, Waller-Lassen, Osude, Smith, Aromolaran.

Subs: Keith, Carter, Honesty, Brougham, Gregory, Martin.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Three-month closure order for St Albans house after drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A house in Ladies Grove in St Albans has been served with a three-month closure order following antisocial behaviour and drug use. Picture: SADC

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Three-month closure order for St Albans house after drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A house in Ladies Grove in St Albans has been served with a three-month closure order following antisocial behaviour and drug use. Picture: SADC

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City start pre-season with five-goal win over Hashtag United

New signing Shaun Jeffers scored twice as St Albans City opened up pre-season with a win over Hashtag United. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

St Albans’ Mya, five, ditches stabilisers and takes on 5km charity cycle challenge

Mya Moore.

Bangladeshi delights to discover post-lockdown

Cha & Nasta in Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Put on your running shoes, Rennie Grove needs YOU to join the Herts 10K

This year's Herts 10K is a virtual event.