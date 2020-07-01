St Albans City sign four-year kit deal with hummel

St Albans City will be launching a new kit this season after agreeing a four-year deal with hummel.

The agreement will see the Danish sportswear brand supply Saints with playing, training and travel wear from the start of the 2020-2021 season.

The company, who have made kits for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid in the past as well as famously for Denmark during their 1992 European Championship success, already kit-out some of the St Albans City Youth teams.

A spokesman said: “The club views this new long-term association with what has been a global success story as another important part of its ambitious plan to make the move up to the next level.

“hummel’s famous chevrons have been worn by some of the world’s most famous sides. They are a company that is moving in only one direction and the club welcomes the opportunity to be part of that journey.”

St Albans’ co-owner Lawrence Levy said: “We are very excited to welcome hummel, a company whose ambition I feel matches our own, into what we’re aiming to do here at Clarence Park.

“We considered a range of options, but it’s fair to say that we were extremely impressed with hummel’s professional approach and overall commitment to quality.

“It’s quite simply the kind of company that this club want to be associated with and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver our players, supporters and youth teams an exciting range of products over the coming years.”