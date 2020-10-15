St Albans City get Bishop’s Stortford trip after the draw for the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup
Hertfordshire rivals Bishop’s Stortford stand in the way of St Albans City and a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup.
The Isthmian League Premier Division Blues saw off Royston Town 3-0 on Wednesday night in front of a capacity 600-strong crowd and had previously put pay to the hopes of Welwyn Garden City and Brentwood.
Saints have already beaten two step three clubs to reach this stage, although in very different circumstances.
They cruised to a 5-0 success over Southern League Premier Division Hitchin Town in the second qualifying round but needed penalties to see off Northern Premier League Premier Division Mickleover on Tuesday.
The match will take place on Saturday, October 24, with the winners receiving £9,375 and the losers pocketing £3,125.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw (in full):
1.Darlington v Cambridge City
2.Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale United
3.Solihull Moors v Wrexham
4.Banbury United v Bury Town
5.South Shields v FC Halifax Town
6.Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United
7.FC United of Manchester v Guiseley
8.Brackley Town v Marske United
9.King’s Lynn Town v Notts County
10.Stockport County v Chesterfield
11.AFC Fylde v Altrincham
12.Chester v Marine
13.Maidenhead United v Cray Valley Paper Mills
14.Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers
15.Wealdstone v Hayes & Yeading United
16.Sutton United v Bromley
17.Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town
18.Hemel Hempstead Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough
19.Aldershot Town v Woking
20.Maldon & Tiptree v Haringey Borough
21.Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartley Wintney
22.Leiston v Barnet
23.Weymouth v Oxford City
24.Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet
25.Eastleigh v Weston-super-Mare
26.Sholing v Torquay United
27.Bath City v Havant & Waterlooville
28.Boreham Wood v Wimborne Town
29.Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic
30.Bishop’s Stortford v St Albans City
31.Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town
Chorley receive a bye to the first round proper.
