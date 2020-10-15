St Albans City get Bishop’s Stortford trip after the draw for the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup

St Albans City have beaten Hitchin Town and Mickleover to reach the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Hertfordshire rivals Bishop’s Stortford stand in the way of St Albans City and a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The Isthmian League Premier Division Blues saw off Royston Town 3-0 on Wednesday night in front of a capacity 600-strong crowd and had previously put pay to the hopes of Welwyn Garden City and Brentwood.

Saints have already beaten two step three clubs to reach this stage, although in very different circumstances.

They cruised to a 5-0 success over Southern League Premier Division Hitchin Town in the second qualifying round but needed penalties to see off Northern Premier League Premier Division Mickleover on Tuesday.

The match will take place on Saturday, October 24, with the winners receiving £9,375 and the losers pocketing £3,125.

FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw (in full):

1.Darlington v Cambridge City

2.Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale United

3.Solihull Moors v Wrexham

4.Banbury United v Bury Town

5.South Shields v FC Halifax Town

6.Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United

7.FC United of Manchester v Guiseley

8.Brackley Town v Marske United

9.King’s Lynn Town v Notts County

10.Stockport County v Chesterfield

11.AFC Fylde v Altrincham

12.Chester v Marine

13.Maidenhead United v Cray Valley Paper Mills

14.Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers

15.Wealdstone v Hayes & Yeading United

16.Sutton United v Bromley

17.Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town

18.Hemel Hempstead Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough

19.Aldershot Town v Woking

20.Maldon & Tiptree v Haringey Borough

21.Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartley Wintney

22.Leiston v Barnet

23.Weymouth v Oxford City

24.Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet

25.Eastleigh v Weston-super-Mare

26.Sholing v Torquay United

27.Bath City v Havant & Waterlooville

28.Boreham Wood v Wimborne Town

29.Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic

30.Bishop’s Stortford v St Albans City

31.Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town

Chorley receive a bye to the first round proper.