Advanced search

‘Winning breeds confidence’ says Ian Allinson as Saints remain the last unbeaten side in the league

PUBLISHED: 14:32 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 24 November 2020

St Albans City drew 0-0 against Hungerford Town in National League South. Picture: PETER SHORT

St Albans City drew 0-0 against Hungerford Town in National League South. Picture: PETER SHORT

Archant

Ian Allinson believes confidence is the key to St Albans City’s unbeaten start to the season.

St Albans City's bench looks on as Tom Bender takes a throw against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTSt Albans City's bench looks on as Tom Bender takes a throw against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

Saints have won five and drawn two of their opening National League South games, a sequence which has placed them fourth in the table and with games in hand on the three teams ahead of them.

Michael Johnson in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTMichael Johnson in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

It is a run that is in stark contrast to last season when it was the seventh game that finally brought a first win and that for the City boss is crucial.

David Noble looks on at Munashe Sundire in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTDavid Noble looks on at Munashe Sundire in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

He said: “Confidence helps in terms of winning and drawing games. I thought we played well in the opening three games of last season but we didn’t win one.

Michael Clark and Munashe Sundire in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTMichael Clark and Munashe Sundire in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

“We’ve probably played worse this year but won games. Winning breeds confidence just as losing dents your confidence.

Luke Warner-Eley in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTLuke Warner-Eley in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

“I think that is what happened last year.

Romeo Akinola in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTRomeo Akinola in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

“We picked up a couple of injuries in the loss at Dulwich Hamlet and then got quite a hiding from Braintree.

Mitchell Weiss and Shaun Jeffers in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTMitchell Weiss and Shaun Jeffers in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

“That put us on the back foot and we never really recovered from that.”

Kyran Wiltshire in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTKyran Wiltshire in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

Allinson also admits that in any good run of form there has to be an element of luck.

Tom Bender in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTTom Bender in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

They rode theirs slightly in the 0-0 draw with Hungerford Town on Saturday while the late winner in the previous game at Dartford, while a stunning strike, also owed something to the god of fortune.

James Kaloczi and David Diedhiou in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORTJames Kaloczi and David Diedhiou in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: PETER SHORT

“Last year there were 13 occasions where the ball his hit the post or the bar and come back into play,” he said.

“[Against Dartford] Shaun has hit the bar and it’s bounced down and gone in. Last year that would have come out so we have to take those things as they are.

“But the mentality of the players this year is slightly different too.”

Their midweek game away to Welling United tonight [Tuesday] was postponed because of a positive coronavirus case among the Wings squad, and that rearrangement is just one match that requires a new date.

Saints will now travel to Hampton & Richmond Borough on December 5, the Saturday date replacing a Tuesday one in March, and the trip to Oxford City, cancelled because of the hosts’ FA Cup first round tie, will now happen on December 8.

The FA Trophy second round match is now set for Tuesday, December 15, with the next round just four days later.

Allinson said: “We know this season is going to be stop start and we have to live with that.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Winning breeds confidence’ says Ian Allinson as Saints remain the last unbeaten side in the league

St Albans City drew 0-0 against Hungerford Town in National League South. Picture: PETER SHORT

PCC supports improvements to Redbourn Road with ‘immediate action to be taken’

Cllr Annie Brewster at the west end of the Redbourn Road. Picture: Annie Brewster

St Albans banks targeted in Extinction Rebellion protest

Stickers and posters were plastered on Barclays bank in St Albans as part of the XR protest. Picture: Supplied by Nigel Harvey

Gang sets off fireworks in St Albans overnight

Were you woken up by fireworks last night?

Shop Local: Why shopping online can also help St Albans independent retailers

Hannah Sessions with her St Albans collection of mugs, postcards, tea towels and other stationery